Winemakers’ Federation banks another strong performance

Sandy Clark, Winemakers’ Federation of Australia (WFA) Chairman told the WFA Annual General Meeting today that the Australian wine sector should continue to perform well over the coming year, building on a strong performance in 2017-18.

“I have just returned from Shanghai, where we saw whole hearted support for Australian wine. We are hoping for a strong performance in the United States over the coming year, with both markets remaining as a focus of the $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package”

“WFA is working tirelessly to improve the business and regulatory environment for Australian winemakers, through strong advocacy. Notably, at this AGM we have seen an historic agreement to amalgamate WFA and the grape grower representative body Australian Vignerons to form a single united body”, said Mr Clark.

Mr Clark also announced a number of new Board members. ‘The WFA Board, is undergoing constant renewal and I welcome Matt Stanton from Accolade Wines, Luke Edwards from Casella Family Brands, Leeanne Puglisi-Gangemi from Ballandean Estate, Rollo Crittenden from Crittenden Estate, Jeff McWilliam from McWilliam’s Wines Group Ltd and Robert Hill Smith from Yalumba Wine Company.

“I would also like to thank our outgoing Board members, Libby Nutt, Julie Ryan, Mitchell Taylor, Corrina Wright and David O’Leary for their hard work over the past year. In the case of Mitchell Taylor, he has had over a decade of service on the WFA board and has now moved onto the Wine Australia Board.

“WFA has a first class Board and I have enjoyed working with them over the past year. I am proud to lead this body with such a high level of expertise and commitment.”

Mr Clark has also accepted a further term as President of WFA.

WFA BOARD DIRECTORS FOR 2018-19 ARE:

Small Winemakers’ Membership Committee Representatives

James March, Heathvale Wines Pty Ltd (Chair)

Leeanne Puglisi-Gangemi, Ballandean Estate Wines

Edward Swift, Printhie Wines

Colin Campbell, Campbells Wines

Rollo Crittenden, Crittenden Estate (Permanent Alternate)

Medium Winemakers’ Membership Committee Representatives

Alister Purbrick, Tahbilk Pty Ltd (Chair)

Victoria Angove, Angove Family Winemakers

Bill Moularadellis, Kingston Estate Wines Pty Ltd

Jeff McWilliam, McWilliam’s Wines Group Ltd

Robert Hill Smith, Yalumba Wine Company (Permanent Alternate)

Large Winemakers’ Membership Committee Representatives

Angus McPherson, Treasury Wine Estates (Chair)

Matt Stanton, Accolade Wines

Helen Strachan, Pernod Ricard Winemakers Pty Ltd

Luke Edwards, Casella Family Brands

MEMBERS APPOINTED TO THE THREE COMMITTEES ARE:

2018 – 19 Small Winemakers’ Membership Committee

James March, Barossa Grape and Wine Association, Heathvale Wines Pty Ltd (Chair)

Edward Swift, Printhie Wines

Leeanne Puglisi-Gangemi, Ballandean Estate Wines (Queensland Wine Industry Association)

Colin Campbell, Campbells Wines

Tom Ward, Swinging Bridge (New South Wales Wine Industry Association)

Trevor Whittington (Wines of Western Australia)

Rollo Crittenden, Crittenden Wines (Wine Victoria)

Alexandra Burt, Voyager Estate Pty Ltd

Chris Pfeiffer OAM, Pfeiffer Wines

Mary Hamilton, Hugh Hamilton Wines

Andrew Ewart, SKEW Wines

Adam Morris, Bimbadgen

David O’Leary, O’Leary Walker Wines

2018 – 19 Medium Winemakers’ Membership Committee

Alister Purbrick, Tahbilk Pty Ltd (Chair)

Mitchell Taylor, Taylors Wines Pty Ltd

Robert Hill Smith, Yalumba Wine Company

Victoria Angove, Angove Family Winemakers

Bill Moularadellis, Kingston Estate Wines Pty Ltd

Jeff McWilliam, McWilliams Wines Group

2018 – 19 Large Winemakers’ Membership Committee

Angus McPherson, Treasury Wine Estates (Chair)

Matt Stanton, Accolade Wines

Helen Strachan, Pernod Ricard Winemakers Pty Ltd

Luke Edwards, Casella Family Brands

The Winemakers’ Federation of Australia was established in 1990 as the peak national body for the wine

industry, representing wineries on national and international issues.