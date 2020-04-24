Wineflix and chill

No strangers to doing things differently, three Hunter Valley winemakers are set to enliven the lounge rooms of self-isolators over the autumn months, providing not only 18 bottles of their finest, but more than an hours-worth of entertainment in times of lockdown.

Take Mike de Iuliis, David Hook and Andrew Thomas; three of the Hunter’s most notable winemakers, put them in front of a camera, and lights-camera-action, a ‘Virtual Wine Tasting’.

When self-isolators order the 18-bottle package, containing six top drops from each of the three winemakers, they will also have access to the link to each of the three informative, tutored wine tastings, contained in their respective six packs.

People can elect to take the full 18 bottle bundle valued at over $550 for just $399 delivered, containing the three six-bottle packs from the winemakers.

To get any of the six packs or the full 18-bottle package, visit any of the three brands’ online stores:

www.dewine.com.au

www.davidhookwines.com.au

www.thomaswines.com.au

