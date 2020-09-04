Automating the critical task of yeast rehydration

“Bucket rehydration can be as effective but it is a skilled task,” Pelquest-Hunt said. “Anyone performing rehydration needs to ensure that there is precision and monitor it carefully to ensure the output is optimal.

“Although it can be tempting to speed up the steps required for bucket rehydration, in doing so you actually risk compromising the overall viability of your cells and, in turn, potentially slow down your ferment or prevent it from being as clean or efficient as it could be. It does require that extra level of love and care to make sure that it’s done correctly.

“The rehydrator does it every time.

“Another good thing about the rehydrator is that it provides flexibility for staff to do other jobs simulatenously,” Pelquest-Hunt added. “Once you set it up you can walk away. You still have to follow the standard operating procedures. You can’t skip steps in terms of the set up. But once you have set the parameters and hit ‘go’, the operator can walk away and there’s your culture.”

He noted the rehydrator took longer to prepare a culture — 1.5-2 hours compared with 20-30 minutes using bucket rehydration — and a minimum volume was needed to justify its use.

“You wouldn’t do a small inoculation of say 100 grams via the rehydrator. You’d be better off doing that with a bucket. The strength of it is with larger cultures and, if you propagate your own yeast culture like we do, it’s quite useful from that perspective.”

Easyferm’s CIP (clean in place) system was also a handy feature.

“It’s really important that your environment is as sterile as it can be to start with to ensure that you’re propagating the right culture and promoting the desired microbial activity. The CIP throughougly cleans the unit so that there are no nooks and crannies for other stuff to grow in,” Pelquest-Hunt said.