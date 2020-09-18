WineEng 2020: Harnessing operational data to improve winery production

Ways to improve winery manufacturing by using ‘actionable data’ will be examined in a webinar presentation as part of the WineEng 2020 Forum & Trade Review to be launched next Monday, September 21.

The Winery Engineering Association (WEA) and Winetitles Media are collaborating to present WineEng 2020, which will include sessions and exhibits from leading industry suppliers, presenting the latest innovations and trends to enhance the operations of Australian and New Zealand winemakers.

The event marks the first time that WineEng has gone completely ‘virtual’, with the conference and exhibition comprised of digital and webinar components. It coincides with a special published event, available in the current September issue of the Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker magazine.

A webinar presentation from Glen Jacob, Rockwell Automation’s food and beverage industry manager for Australia and New Zealand, looks at making data work toward improving winery production.

Jacob has more than 25 years’ experience helping manufacturers apply automation and OT technology solutions to make their operations more productive.

In his WineEng discussion, he focuses on ‘data driven operations’, highlighting the effective usage of data that’s produced by automation equipment used in processing and packaging facilities.

He reveals that winery data can be leveraged to help improve decision-making and general efficiencies.

Jacob is one of three main presenters to be featured as part of the WineEng 2020 Forum & Trade Review, which will focus on winery automation.

WineEng will be an essential gathering for every winery that wants to improve its efficiency and performance.

Join the Winery Engineering Association and Winetitles Media for their line-up of speakers and exhibitors, by registering now for the FREE on-demand webinar to be launched this coming Monday 21 September 2020.

