Wine wins for Xanadu

Xanadu has taken home the Cabernet Sauvignon Trophy at the National Wine Show of Australia for the seventh year in a row, this time with the 2017 Xanadu Cabernet Sauvignon.

In addition, Xanadu has also been awarded the Chardonnay, Single Vineyard White and White Wine of Show trophies for the 2017 Reserve Chardonnay.

Xanadu’s trophy tally across the Cabernet and Chardonnay awards at the National Wine Show sit at 20 since 2009, continuing to illustrate Xanadu as one of Australia’s top producers of both varietals.

Xanadu’s Cabernet Sauvignon wines have won four out of the five capital city shows this year, finishing a successful year with the National Trophy.

Xanadu chief winemaker, Glenn Goodall said, “I’m stoked![…] To have our Reserve Chardonnay recognised is a great testament to the pedigree of our Lagan Estate vineyard and is so rewarding for everyone involved at Xanadu”.

“The icing on the cake was to win another Cabernet trophy, especially at the National Show.

“It has been an incredible year for Xanadu, and I could not be prouder of the team.”

Goodall is celebrating his 20th year at the helm of Xanadu winemaking, and this achievement is a product of his passion and dedication.

Photo: Kerrie Brewer