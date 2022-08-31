ADVERTISEMENT

Wine to carry calories on labels

Originally published by Alexandra Laskie for the Weekly Times

Australian winemakers may have to detail the amount of energy contained in their wine by next year.

The industry is preparing for a suite of new labelling requirements mooted for the middle of the year, including a pregnancy warning, as well as energy and sugar content information.

The changes follow a push from food ministers from Australia and New Zealand wanting to increase labelling on alcoholic drinks to inform consumers of their hidden and often high calorific content, in an effort to reduce obesity rates.

It follows a successful campaign by food ministers to turn a voluntary pregnancy warning labelling scheme into a mandatory one in 2018, with the industry given until July 2023 to implement the change.

Food Standards Australia and New Zealand found that unlike most other packaged food and drinks, labels on most packaged alcoholic beverages did not provide information about energy content to allow consumers to make informed decisions in line with dietary guidelines.

Labelling “is an appropriate approach to address this issue”, it said.

Australian Grape and Wine chief executive Tony Battaglene said most in the industry did not feel there was a need for energy labelling

“It will be mandatory and I think we’ve all accepted that consumers want that,” he said.

The industry body fought the introduction of a coloured mandatory pregnancy warning label on the grounds that it would impose a considerable cost burden, particularly on smaller producers.

It will cost about 7.8c per wine bottle to change a label to include new text, according to FSANZ estimates.

But Mr Battaglene said energy labelling was the way of the future, with similar laws coming into effect in Europe next year.

Talks on the issue are under way in the US.

“So we’re pretty realistic that if there’s consumer demand, that’s the way we’ll have to go,” Mr Battaglene said.

The most likely labelling option is a truncated nutrition information panel with the average energy content for a serving of the beverage and per 100ml of the drink.

FSANZ’s motivation for a mandatory scheme is based on evidence showing four in five Australians aged over 18 drink alcohol, which contributed an average of 16.7 per cent of their total daily energy intake on the day they consumed the beverage.

Public comment on energy labelling is being sought in September.

