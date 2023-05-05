ADVERTISEMENT

Wine on-premise ‘cracks the tonne’

The cost of wine in a restaurant in Australia is continuing to rise. According to Wine Business Solutions’ ‘Wine On-Premise Australia 2023’ report, the average price of a bottle of wine on an Australian wine list is now more than $100, up 10 per cent on a year ago.

The biggest contributing factor is the replacement of Sauvignon Blanc by Chardonnay as the leading white wine style on Australian wine lists. White Burgundy is the driver of the change.

France was the most successful supplier country or region with listings up 17% year on year as French restaurants enjoy a new way of popularity, especially in Sydney.

At the same time, there has been an upsurge in cheap South-Eastern Australian designated wines, especially on lists outside NSW, reflecting cost of living pressures.

In line with what WBS is seeing in other markets, Rose, driven by Provence and the ‘Kylie effect’, experienced a massive increase doubling its share of listings during the year.

New Zealand regions other than Marlborough performed well, almost making up for Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc’s losses on a combined basis. New Zealand had the highest increase in per bottle price of any major supplier country or region at 17%.

Local loyalty was the key factor driving change in the composition of listings last year. This reversed in 2023 resulting in NSW listings dropping by 17%. Yarra and Mornington listings were also impacted.

Listings of imported wine are now 39% of all listings. Imports increased to 46% in NSW. All three Eastern States list more than 40% imported wine. Queensland now also lists 46% imported wine.

The biggest shift in this and every market that we measure is the trend towards white and red blends.

Shiraz regained its crown as the most listed red wine style, but Pinot Noir still grew. One of the biggest winners, this year, from a regional perspective, has been Central Otago Pinot Noir. They benefit from their hard work and persistence and a market that has grown into their price pointing.

