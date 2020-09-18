Wine for good: the mission to remove ocean plastic

Australian wine brand The Hidden Sea is on a mission to remove one billion plastic bottles from the world’s oceans by 2030.

Through a strategic partnership with ReSea Project, wine lovers can drink wine and make a real difference.

With every bottle of The Hidden Sea wine purchased, the brand has pledged to remove the equivalent of 10 plastic bottles from the ocean in a completely trackable process, so you can monitor real results of the good being done.

ReSea Project is a market leader in the trackable removal of plastic from the world’s oceans. With each The Hidden Sea customer receiving a QR code after their purchase, customers will be able to see the real and significant difference their purchase has made to the planet.

With more than 8 million tonnes of plastics entering our oceans each year, on top of the estimated 150 million tonnes already in the ocean, the urgency of this project has never been clearer.

For co-founder of The Hidden Sea, Justin Moran, Australians cannot wait any longer, action must be taken and the time is now.

“The average person disposes of 55kg of plastic each year, with the bulk of which ending up in our oceans,” he said.

“There’s no more ‘business as usual’ and as humans, we cannot keep turning a blind eye to the ocean-plastic crisis. Our oceans are suffocating and urgent action needs to be taken. Our approach has always been that while it isn’t our plastic, it is our planet, so we need to act now and do what we can to save it.

“While our wine is phenomenal, world-class and beautifully crafted, our mission isn’t about selling wine, it’s about making a true difference to our oceans and our planet, and creating a movement of like-minded, socially conscious consumers who want to do something bigger than themselves.”

While the ambition of removing one billion plastic bottles from the ocean is a significant one, contributing to the commitment isn’t.

Every bottle of The Hidden Sea sold removes the equivalent of 10 plastic bottles, and every six pack sold removes one kilogram of plastic from the ocean.

With a trio of wine that appeals to the no-nonsense, any day wine drinker, The Hidden Sea range includes a big, full-bodied Chardonnay that is rich in melon, lychees and peaches, with a fine structure and soft, subtle acidity on the finish; a unique rosé made from a blend of Mataro, Grenache and Pinot Gris, resulting in a light, luscious palate that is perfectly balanced between sweet and zesty acidity; and a ‘ballsy’ Shiraz that opens up to a bouquet of red fruits, spiced oak with silk tannins that dance along the palate.

