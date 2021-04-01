Wine export grant changes to help Australian producers pursue new markets

Wine Australia’s wine export grants are now available to supplement promotional activities in any overseas market, and to facilitate a wide range of promotional and market research and development activities.

Changes to the eligibility criteria have been made to increase accessibility of funds, and in recognition of the importance of market diversification, the exploration of new sales, marketing and distribution channels.

Multiple reimbursements of up to 50 percent are available to small and medium wine producers up to an accumulative cap of $25,000.

The Minister for Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management, David Littleproud said “the government is committed to helping Australian wine producers explore new opportunities in overseas markets”.

“The inclusion of market research and development activities in this grant program will help wine exporters develop targeted marketing, sales and distribution strategies to facilitate entry into new markets,” Minister LIttleproud said.

Wine Australia chief executive officer Andreas Clark welcomed the changes.

“While it’s been a challenging year for the wine sector, Australian wine producers are focussed on exploring new opportunities and leveraging from existing relationships,” Clark said.

“While international travel restrictions have prevented producers from travelling to market to meet customers and grow their customer base, they are exploring new channels through which they can achieve the same outcomes.

“Access to market intelligence and securing quality representation in export markets is vital for producers to develop market diversification and expansion strategies and I strongly encourage producers to take advantage of the funds that are available.”

The grant deadline has been extended to 2 May 2022 or until funding is exhausted. Applications are assessed on a first-come, first-served basis. Previous applicants are welcome to apply.

Application details for the Wine Export Grants are available here.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!