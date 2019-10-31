Wine delivery service awarded Online Liquor Retailer of the Year

Good Pair Days has been awarded Online Liquor Retailer of the Year in the Retail Drinks Industry Awards for excellence in digital retailing and innovation – Australia’s peak national awards for the retail liquor industry.

Dubbed the ‘Netflix of Wine’ by Vogue, Good Pairs Days is shaking up the accessibility of a good drop.

“Our team has spent the last year working incredibly hard to bring our vision for the next generation of wine retail to life, and to have the Liquor Industry recognise and appreciate what we’ve built through this award means the world to us,” said co-founder and CEO Tom Walenkamp.

“It really gives us confidence that we’re on the right track and we can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve got planned for the next 12 months.”

The personalised wine delivery service is the brain child of a world-famous sommelier, tech genius, and a total wine newbie who wanted to be part of a mission to help everyone from rookies to wine aficionados discover the joy of exceptional wine.

With its mix of expert curation, personalisation and customisation technology, Good Pair Days’ point of difference comes from its mission to make good wine accessible and enjoyable to all.

Its team of wine explorers offer personalised recommendations which are delivered to your door Australia wide along with tasting cards, food pairings, matching recipes and sometimes a surprise gift or two.