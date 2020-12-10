Wine consumers urged to #chooseaustralianwine this summer

Australian Grape & Wine (AGW) is calling on wine consumers to #chooseaustralianwine this summer to help Australia’s producers that have been hit hard by all that 2020 has thrown at them.

2020 has been a tough year for so many people, and Australia’s wine producers have not been spared.

Businesses have been dealt a trio of blows in the form of fires and smoke, COVID-19 shut-downs, and most recently, trade tensions leading to the $1.2 billion China export market for Australian becoming effectively unviable.

“I’ve had dozens of emails and calls from people across Australia who want to support Australian grape growers and winemakers after what they’ve been through in 2020,” said AGW chief executive Tony Battaglene.

“That’s why we’re calling on all Australian wine lovers to choose Australian this summer and to celebrate as a community on social media using the #chooseaustralianwine hashtag!

“If you enjoy a glass of wine, choose something from your favourite Australian producer this year. Better yet, wrap up a case and put it under the Christmas tree for your family and friends.

“We currently import around 125 million bottles of wine each year from overseas. If Australian wine lovers decide to buy Australian instead, it will go a long way to cushioning the blow grape and wine businesses have been dealt in 2020.”

Battaglene affirms this “isn’t about drinking more wine”, but rather, the #chooseaustralianwine social media campaign is about supporting the producers who fill our glasses year-round.

“We want everyone who chooses to enjoy a glass of Australian wine to do so in moderation, with food, family and friends. And if you do, make sure you raise a glass to the grapegrowers and winemakers who battle the elements to produce these beautiful products every year,” said Battaglene.

“It doesn’t matter if you choose to buy a glass, a bottle or a case. The choice to buy Australian this summer will flow directly back to Australia’s rural and regional economies and provide a much-needed boost for growers and winemakers.”

