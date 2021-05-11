SA winemakers urged to export more to Japan

Australia’s new Japanese ambassador has urged South Australian winemakers to export more to his country as a means to counter the loss of the Chinese market, The Advertiser has reported.

On his first visit to Adelaide, the new ambassador Shingo Yamagami affirmed that he would like to see Japan enjoy the delights of a good Barossa Valley Shiraz.

Japan’s top diplomat in Australia said that there were over 30 million Japanese wine drinkers who could be introduced to quality South Australian wine.

“That kind of high-quality wine is yet to reach the Japanese market,” Mr Yamagami said.

He told The Advertiser that Australia was “lagging behind” other nations, such as Italy and France, when it came to exporting wine to Japan.

“This is high time for (South Australia) to diversify export destinations,” said Mr Yamagami.

“Japanese people drink wine like whales; consumption is enormous.

“As much as I love being able to have a nice glass of Jacob’s Creek in Tokyo, what I’d really like is to be able to enjoy the full range of SA wines; from a fancy Penfolds to a Berri Estates Fruity Lexia.”