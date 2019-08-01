Wine Australia reveals plans for final year of Export and Regional Wine Support Package

An $8 million campaign to raise the perception of Australian wine in the USA is at the heart of Wine Australia’s Annual Operating Plan 2019–20 for the fourth and final year of the Australian Government’s $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package (the $50m Package).

The plan, released today, marks the culmination of a four-year strategy to accelerate growth in Australian wine exports to China and the USA – the markets with the strongest growth potential.

Key highlights for 2019–20 include:

the largest Australian wine promotion ever held in the USA

influencer engagement and educatoin in China and the USA

ten major multi-channel campaigns in China and the USA

development of a Wine Label Intellectual Property Directory

Growing Wine Exports and Growing Wine Tourism workshops in more than 30 wine regions

completion of 27 international wine tourism projects nationwide, and

the launch of a go-to-market strategy for Australian craft cider.

Wine Australia Chief Executive Officer Andreas Clark said the final year of the $50m Package is critically important to the continued growth of Australia’s export figures.

‘The Australian wine sector’s presence in market over the past two years has been unprecedented – from our Country of Honour role at Vinexpo Hong Kong to our inaugural Australia Decanted event at Lake Tahoe.

‘China remains the biggest growth market by value and, while sales to the USA have grown 2 per cent to $432 million in the year ended June 2019, much work remains to increase our market share in the world’s biggest wine market.

‘This year we’ll be integrating all of our efforts into Far From Ordinary – the biggest Australian wine promotion ever held in the USA.

‘The $8 million campaign kicks off in September with the Australian Women in Wine Awards in New York, followed by the New to Market Showcase, the 6-city roadshow featuring 100 Australian wine exhibitors, consumer and retail activations, a multi-sensory consumer experience and the return of the popular Australia Decanted event at Lake Tahoe.

‘We’ll be driving awareness of Australia’s fine wine across social and digital media channels and through media partnerships…and all activities will be underpinned by the Australian Wine Made Our Way brand, celebrating the authenticity and diversity of the Australian wine scene.

‘In China, Australian wine exports remain well-placed and we’ll build on this momentum in 2019–20 with a month of activity kicking off in November 2019.

‘The seventh Wine Australia China Awards will celebrate Chinese companies and individuals who actively promote Australian wine in China.

‘We’ll have an increased presence at ProWine trade fair, which will see thousands of trade guests through the doors, followed by the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter – highlighting some of Australia’s most iconic wines to more than 1200 consumers.

‘In 2020, the Australian wine sector will return to Vinexpo Hong with a powerful brand presence from 75 exhibitors and 4 regional booths – leveraging the success of our Country of Honour role in 2018.

‘The event will then dovetail into China Roadshow – the largest Australian wine tasting in China – held four days after Vinexpo to maximise winery representation.

‘On the domestic front, we’re building the capability of wineries to leverage these increased marketing activities to lift business returns and create regional economic growth.

‘International wine tourism projects are being delivered across the country to attract more tourists to our wine regions, our Growing Wine Exports and Growing Wine Tourism programs are equipping businesses with tools to capture wine export and tourism opportunities and our Australian Wine Made Our Way brand toolkit and Australian Wine Discovered education resources are readily available via our digital asset gallery’, Mr Clark said.

For more detail about what will be delivered in 2019–20, Wine Australia’s Annual Operating Plan for the $50m Package can be downloaded from https://www.wineaustralia.com/about-us/strategy-and-planning