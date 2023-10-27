ADVERTISEMENT

Wine Australia and New Zealand Winegrowers team up for the first time in the Nordics

Masterclass in Stockholm. Image courtesy Wine Australia

An exciting collaboration between Wine Australia and New Zealand Winegrowers this week saw 500 wines from 43 regions across Australia and New Zealand showcased to more than 750 wine trade and consumers in Denmark and Sweden.

The Australian and New Zealand Wine Tastings took place in Copenhagen on 23 October and Stockholm on 25 October – marking the first time that both Wine Australia and New Zealand Winegrowers have run tastings in Denmark and Sweden since before the pandemic.

In each city, there was a trade tasting, masterclasses and an evening consumer tasting, giving local wine trade and consumers the opportunity to discover new wines, revisit the classics, meet the makers and catch up with importers.

Wine Australia general manager, marketing, Paul Turale said the Nordics is a key market for Australian and New Zealand wine and those participating were excited to be back in market together, celebrating the quality and diversity that make their wines unique.

“We had more than 120 wineries represented in Copenhagen and Stockholm, ranging from the more recognisable names with new releases and latest vintages, to those in our ‘new-to-market’ line up, showcasing new wave styles and alternative varieties such as Fiano, Albariño, Tempranillo and Sangiovese.

“The unique opportunity to partner with our friends across the ditch for this event was extra special. Not only are Australians and New Zealanders great mates, but we share a strong passion and pride for the wines we produce, the regions they represent and the sense of camaraderie that exists between wine producers. This was on full display at the wine tastings,” said Turale.

Jay Ruparel, director at In Good Spirits & Wines, was a wine exhibitor at the event. He described participating in the tastings as “a revelation”.

“The genuine enthusiasm displayed by importers, distributors and sommeliers for Australian wines was truly remarkable,” said Ruparel. “My engaging conversations with buyers were incredibly positive and promising, underscoring the growing appeal of Australian wines in the Nordic market.”

Nancy Panter, SubRosa co-founder and another exhibitor, echoed Ruparel’s positivity.

“It was the first time showcasing our wines in the Nordics and we had great conversations with trade, media and consumers from Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway. Our cool climate wines, especially our alternative varieties, were very well received,” said Panter.

Gerard Higgins, portfolio director, We & Wine, was equally enthused by his experience exhibiting in the Nordics, saying that the event provided multiple leads.

“A fantastic showing by Wine Australia and New Zealand Winegrowers, hands down the best of the Wine of Origin body tastings this year. Having so many producers in the one location not only was a way for buyers and interested consumers to maximise the tasting but also played to each origin’s strengths. A great initiative that has provided many leads, I look forward to the next event.”

For more information about the events, the tasting booklet for both cities and the list of visiting Australian and New Zealand winemakers, please visit our website and select the ‘Copenhagen’ or ‘Stockholm’ tab at the bottom to see the relevant details.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!