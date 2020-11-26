Wine among critical Tasmanian industries to receive COVID-19 funding boost

The Tasmanian Government says it is working in partnership with the state’s agricultural businesses and industry to attract and retain an effective seasonal workforce as part of efforts to recover and rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister for Primary Industries and Water, Guy Barnett, said as part of the $1.9 million Agricultural Workforce Resilience Package, the State Government will invest $430,000 over two years to five agriculture peak bodies in Round One of the extended Strategic Industry Partnership Program (SIPP).

Wine Tasmania is among the industry bodies to benefit from the package. Over two years, It will receive $95,000 of funding in the first round for the introduction of skills-based training for new wine sector workers; provision of targeted information, resources, tools and workshops for wine producers, focusing on sustainability and workforce needs and development of Net Zero Carbon Emissions program.

“We are committed to helping our agriculture businesses recover from COVID-19, and initiatives like this will be vitally important in achieving our goal to grow Tasmania’s agriculture sector to $10 billion a year by 2050 – driving investment and creating local jobs,” Minister Barnett said.

The two year boost to the SIPP will help businesses in a number of ways, including:

Helping to build COVID-19 business resilience;

Assisting in their recovery and growth; and

Promotion of jobs and careers in Tasmanian agriculture, skills, training, and workforce development to meet identified industry needs, and assisting industry to mobilise Tasmanian residents for seasonal harvest workers.

“It’s great news for our primary industries sector and will help the industry build resilience in the face of challenges, while attracting the workforce they need and providing greater opportunities to diversify,” the Minister said.

“It will also complement our Tassie Harvest Jobs campaign that has been instrumental in helping more Tasmanians into work in our vital primary industries sector.”

The other peak bodies set to receive immediate funding are Fruit Growers Tasmania, Livestock Transport Association of Tasmania, Sprout and the Tasmanian Hemp Association.

The SIPP provides targeted small grants on a co-investment basis to peak industry bodies and organisations, recognising the critical role they play in supporting our agri-food industry sectors.

