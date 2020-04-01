When in isolation, it’s safest to DrinkWise

As the COVID-19 crisis escalates and more and more people are finding themselves out of work or working at home, it’s very important that Australians are careful and moderate their consumption of alcohol.

In recognition of the pressures these extraordinary times are placing on people, DrinkWise has developed new messages for the community to assist people to make the right choices.

This included a warning about the dangers of excessive drinking during self-isolation, and video messages from DrinkWise Ambassador Dr Andrew Rochford.

Australian Grape & Wine (AGW) hopes every Australian who chooses to enjoy a glass of wine understands the importance of doing so in moderation.

“It’s ok to have a drink, but do it sensibly. Australian Grape & Wine fully endorses DrinkWise’s aim of fostering a healthier and safer drinking culture in Australia,” said Tony Battaglene, chief executive of AGW.

“We know that, unfortunately, some people in Australia consume alcohol in a harmful way. We also recognise that in these times, some may seek to use alcohol as a coping mechanism.

“With COVID-19 and the associated measures to flatten the curve putting significant pressure on people’s physical and mental health, the importance of drinking in moderation has never been more important,” continued Battaglene.

“Everybody should take note of DrinkWise’s message” said Mr Battaglene. “We want people who choose to drink to enjoy Australian wines and to make sure they do so safely and responsibly.

“Most people can enjoy a glass of wine in moderation as part of a healthy lifestyle, but we know for some people this isn’t possible. If you feel like you need help with your drinking, please call one of the expert support services listed on the DrinkWise website, or speak to your local GP.”

