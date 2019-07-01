West Australian winery helps raise HK$300,000 for charity

A wine barrel of Howard Park has achieved the highest bid of the night at One Sky charity auction in Hong Kong.

A 225 litre barrel of wine donated by Western Australian winery, Howard Park, achieved the highest bid of the evening at the recent OneSky 2019 Charity gala, helping raise an extra HK$300,000 (approx. AU$55,000).

The wine barrel donated by Howard Park contained Cabernet Sauvignon sourced from Western Australia’s Margaret River that will eventually be bottled as Howard Park Leston Cabernet Sauvignon.

“The new owner will now get a say on how the wine is bottled, choosing whether the size of bottles from 750ml, 1.5 litre, 3 litre or more. As well as the usual label, each bottle will bear the name of the purchaser, giving them a truly limited edition wine,” said Amy Burch, owner of Howard Park.

“Hong Kong for All Children” was the theme of the annual event, combining an evening of entertainment with the goal of raising vital funds to deliver support to young children across all OneSky’s programs.

One Sky is a global NGO founded by Jenny Bowen with the mission to teach communities and caregivers to provide nurturing responsive care that unlocks the vast potential hidden in our world’s most vulnerable children.

Chloe Taylor, chief engagement officer for OneSky, said: “The event is the culmination of so much hard work and generosity. OneSky is blessed to have so many good friends.”

One Sky foundation is one of the handful of charities that Howard Park are directly involved with, including the Platypus Foundation and Royal Flying Doctors.