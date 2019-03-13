Vintage update from Mudgee, NSW

Mudgee’s 2019 vintage is experiencing high quality grapes being harvest, albeit with lower than average yields.

The region had a very dry winter and spring that created challenges during the growing season. Judicious vineyard management with supplementary irrigation was essential for the development of adequate canopies and fruit.

The dry conditions continued with the onset of a hot summer. The dry spell was relieved with a number of summer storms that drenched the thirsty vines, providing some relief and ensuring the grapes continued to ripen.

Harvest began at the normal time of early February with the picking of varieties for sparkling base and the aromatic white varieties.

Chardonnay followed in mid February, with most blocks having 10-30 per cent lower yields than last year.

Whilst the yield and quantity of grapes harvested is lower than average, the quality is very high.

The harvesting of the region’s red varieties started a little early, in mid-late February, with a number of early batches of Tempranillo and Shiraz. As with the white varieties, the yields are down marginally, but quality is excellent.

Early reports show that reds have excellent colour, fruit characters and nicely balanced tannins.

The Spanish and Italian varieties have excelled in this warm and dry season.

The well maintained vineyards, with adequate water supply, are enjoying a great harvest with excellent quality and slightly lower yields.

Later ripening varieties, including Cabernet Sauvignon, are developing beautifully on the vine and should be harvested by late March.