Vinehealth Australia advises of Biosecurity Bill draft

In a notice to industry, Vinehealth Australia advised of a new milestone in the development of the Biosecurity Act, with a draft of the Bill now available for review.

The Bill, which was drafted based on feedback from previous consultations and submissions, will become an Act if passed through parliament.

According to the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA), the draft Biosecurity Bill is proposed to:

Ensure protection from pests and diseases that threaten our economy, terrestrial and aquatic environments or may affect public amenities, communities and infrastructure;

Provide South Australia with a modern, flexible and responsive biosecurity framework;

Bring consistency to the management of biosecurity across industries, by incorporating a number of biosecurity related Acts; and

Promote shared responsibility for biosecurity amongst government, industry and community.

Public consultation is now underway until 26 September 2023 for stakeholders to have their say on the draft Biosecurity Bill.

To learn about the Biosecurity Bill, follow the links below:

Feedback to the draft Biosecurity Bill can be provided to PIRSA by completing a survey via YourSAy. While we encourage anyone in the wine industry to consider a submission, we understand this is difficult without first understanding the consequential impacts to the Phylloxera and Grape Industry Act 1995, as a result of the draft Biosecurity Bill.

