Usher Tinkler Wines purchases 25 hectares of original Lindemans Ben Ean land

Owners of Usher Tinkler Wines, Ebony and Usher Tinkler, have purchased 25 hectares of the original Lindeman’s Ben Ean property.

The purchase includes 5.5 hectares of old Shiraz Vines, planted pre-1968.

“The purchase of the property comes at the perfect time to cater for the growth of our business and future development of our brand”, says Ebony. “We have always wanted to be able to maintain 100% Hunter Valley production and in order to do that, it was the next strategic step to support increased sales and business sustainability.”

The property itself connects the Usher Tinkler Wines Cellar Door (the original Pokolbin Church built 1905) to their already owned and run vineyards, creating a stand-alone estate of 55 hectares.

Usher grew up in Pokolbin on the Tinkler Family Vineyard established in 1943 by his grandfather Usher Gordon Tinkler.

“From a young age I’ve been invested in the Hunter Valley, I want to make sure that we can contribute back to this region by securing rare and old vines such as these, keep them in great condition and crafting wines from them”

With the new Tinklers Winery upgrade, there is now the potential for the entire 400 tonnes of premium fruit grown on the Tinkler Family and Usher Tinkler Wines vineyards to be utilised on site, for both brands. Usher Tinkler Wines has seen strong growth since the brand launched in December 2015. Both Ebony and Usher are looking forward to creating innovative wines and unique experiences with their new addition.