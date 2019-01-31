US tech giant partners with consulting firm to launch global wine app

A new app has been developed, aiming to revolutionise the wine industry using gamification.

My Wine Society focuses on communication, experience, and connection within its community.

“Think Facebook for wine”, explained CEO of My Wine Society Sean Evans, who developed the app with industry entrepreneur Jeremy Wong. Evans and Wong developed the app’s concept alongside Skylab apps.

Due to its partnership with Skylab Apps, it is the first wine app where users can interact, share, explore, and be rewarded. Evans commented, “we were able to leverage a technology company that specialises in the science of engagement, to create a unique app platform that centres around creating the global wine community. With that, we’re giving a place for wineries to uniquely communicate with their customers in a way that feels organic and complete, so they don’t lose touch with people”

My Wine Society hosted their Beta launch event for the Napa Valley region, which marked the official opening of its first public testing round in partnership with conscious consumer outlet Feast it Forward, on July 14 2018. They also launched in the LA/Temecula region in November as well as launching in the Mexico region following in early 2019.

The app is available for free download on the Google Play and App Store.

