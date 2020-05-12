US Market Entry Program open for applications

Wine Australia’s US Market Entry Program is now taking applications for the upcoming 2020 program.

The program, which accepts 15 wineries each year, provides valuable in-market support to wineries interested in entering, re-entering or expanding their presence in the US – the largest market for wine consumers in the world.

Wine Australia has designed the program to adapt to any COVID-19 travel restrictions that may be in place over the next twelve months.

Australian wine exports to the US, up to the year ending March 2020, continued to reflect an increase in premium wine exports, with wines priced in the +A$10 per litre free on board category increasing by 16 percent in volume and 10% in value.

Wine Australia chief executive officer Andreas Clark said, “I’d encourage all exporters to consider participation in this program if it suits their strategy”.

“The US is the world’s most valuable wine market and a key focus of Wine Australia’s activities.”

The US is seen as one of the most complex wine markets due to its three-tier distribution system and the plethora of state laws.

Wine Australia works closely with wineries in the Market Entry Program to eliminate confusion and help find each winery a successful route to market.

Members of the program receive market knowledge, strategic guidance and introductions to importers, distributors, key customers and media.

The program has achieved numerous positive outcomes for its participants and this year, the South Australian Government, through the Department for Trade and Investment, has committed to support up to eight South Australian wineries to participate in the USA Market Entry Program by funding 50% of the participation fee.

Eligibility for South Australian wineries can be viewed here. Minister for Trade and Investment, David Ridgway, says the South Australian Government continues to stand shoulder to shoulder with our local exporters who have faced COVID-19 worldwide restrictions, as well as devastating drought and bushfires.

“At a time when international travel isn’t possible, it’s important for wineries to be able to access overseas markets and to have an understanding of the current situation within those particular markets,” Minister Ridgway said.

“By partnering with Wine Australia on their USA Market Entry Program, we can provide South Australian wineries with the opportunity to get a greater understanding of the complexities of the American wine market.

“This will ensure they will have the in-market knowledge to hit the ground running when borders reopen.”

The Market Entry Program will run from 1 July 2020–30 June 2021 and the cost is $12,500 (ex GST). For more information and to register, visit the Wine Australia website.

