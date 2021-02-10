Urban vineyards: hidden gems

“The Grenache and Shiraz parcels seem to ripen at least two weeks earlier than our McLaren Vale vineyards, which could possibly be supported by the heat retention in the surrounding infrastructure.”

Mungall says the Marion vineyard has seen its fair share of transformation over the years.

“Our founder, Giovanni Patritti, arrived in Port Adelaide in 1925, and in 1926 he leased the land and established his wine business,” he said.

“As an Italian migrant, because of the national security land transfer regulations, it wasn’t until 1947 the same year the property was connected to electricity that the Attorney-General’s department in Canberra approved the land transfer so Giovanni could purchase the land.

“By this time, the family was making 45,000-50,000 gallons of wine per annum on the site. By the late 1950s the urban sprawl had reached the winery and vineyards with the property soon surrounded by houses.

“Within a few years with no land set aside for education the Patritti vineyards surrounding the winery were compulsory acquired so a school could be built,” he continued.

A living link

Mungall says the winemaking heritage of the Marion region lives on as a direct, historical link through the vineyard site itself.

“Just as we are the last link to the winemaking past of the Marion region, these vineyards are a living link to the previous use of the land which supported various forms of farming for over 120 years,” he said.

“A lot of people struggle to understand and comprehend the agricultural history of the now urban area and these vineyards certainly help to tell the story.”

Plantings of two of the five varieties, Pedro Ximenez and Palomino, are now quite uncommon, according to Mungall.

He says it is “quite interesting to work with old varieties that were once a common part of our grape intake”.

“The Grenache and Shiraz parcels are certainly unique in character and are easily recognised in the winery.

“The vines were originally planted in the region because it was a rich fertile flood plain so the vines can show excess vigour in higher rainfall years, but we feel any potential negative effects of the high fertility on the wines are offset by the vine age.”