ADVERTISEMENT

Tyrrell’s announces sustainability certification for Hunter Valley winery and vineyard

Tyrrell’s Wines vineyards in the Hunter Valley. Image courtesy Tyrrell’s Wines

Tyrrell’s has announced that its Hunter Valley winery and vineyards are now officially certified members of the national Sustainable Winegrowing Australia program, meaning that wines produced in the Hunter Valley winery with grapes grown from the Hunter Valley owned-or-managed vineyards may now be classified as sustainable and sold and marketed with these credentials.

“We are pleased that our long-held Sustainability philosophies and Environmental Management practices have now been officially recognised and endorsed by this national program,” said Chris Tyrell, CEO, Tyrrell’s Wines.

“As a fifth-generation Australian family-owned company, the sustainability of our vineyards and our entire business is of paramount importance, with our ongoing aim to protect and improve our land and environment for the benefit of many more generations to come.”

Certification comes as a result of a two-day site inspection and system audit by an independent third party auditing company, ACO Certification Ltd. The audit certifies that Tyrrell’s’ Sustainability Program complies with the Freshcare Australian Wine Industry Standard of Sustainable Practice (AWISSP) for Winery and Vineyard, which is the official standard of Sustainable Winegrowing Australia.

Sustainable Winegrowing Australia is administered by the Australian Wine Research Institute, with governance, endorsement and active support from both Wine Australia and Australian Grape & Wine. Sustainable Winegrowing Australia is Australia’s national program for grapegrowers and winemakers to demonstrate and continuously improve their sustainability in the vineyard and winery through the environmental, social and economic aspects of their business.

Sustainable Winegrowing Australia was established in July 2019 and currently has over 1370 member wineries and vineyards, with 50% of these now certified. The number of Australian Wineries with SWA certification now stands at 95.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!