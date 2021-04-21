TWE recognised as one of the Best Places to Work

Image: TWE.

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has been named as one of the top companies to work in Australia and New Zealand in the 2021 Best Places to Work List.

The list, published by The Australian Financial Review and Boss Magazine, is based on a rigorous assessment process managed by Australia’s leading behavioural science consultancy, Inventium.

TWE chief people officer Katie Hodgson said the company was honoured to be recognised for its practices in building an inclusive and progressive place for its people to shine.

“TWE is thrilled to rank second on the Manufacturing & Consumer Goods Best Places to Work list, from over 1000 nominated organisations across Australia and New Zealand,” said Hodgson.

“This achievement is a testament to our 3,000 team members around the world and their focus on building our culture right across the business.

“We pride ourselves on turning our ideas into action. Everyone rolls up their sleeves to make great things happen, which creates an infectious energy and momentum that people love to be around.

“The wine sector is a typically traditional and well-established industry, with centuries of rich heritage at its heart. At TWE we boldly lead change in the world of wine, in everything from world-class winemaking to technology, innovation and marketing,” said Hodgson.

Last year TWE launched its TWE DNA which celebrates a culture that values diversity, courage and collaboration in a way that fosters a sense of belonging.

“We’re proud of the progressive and supportive culture we’re cultivating at TWE and we continue to work together to empower team members to bring their whole selves and be courageous at work,” said Hodgson.

“As part of investing in our team members, we also recently introduced ‘Find Your Flex’ so team members can choose where and when they work, in addition to our personal and professional development programs and inclusion and diversity events.

“And of course, our people tell us that one of their favourite perks of working at TWE is the opportunity to learn about, experience, and share our premium wines!”

