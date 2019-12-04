Treasury Wine Estates returns as Official Wine Supplier of the Australian Open 2020

Following a successful partnership in 2019, Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) will return to the The Australian Open, serving up a stellar selection of wines from some of Australia’s leading producers.

“We experienced great success working with Treasury Wine Estates in January, and we are thrilled to have this world-class company back at the Australian Open for 2020,” Tennis Australia chief revenue and experiential officer, Richard Heaselgrave said.

“We have some of the best restaurants and food names in the world onsite at Melbourne Park during the tournament, so it’s only natural to want the best wines to match.”

As part of the new multi-year deal, TWE will serve a range of wines from across their portfolio – from local Pinot Grigio, Prosecco and Rosé through to the iconic Penfolds Grange in a number of the Australian Open’s premium restaurants.

The company will also showcase a selection of Victorian wines at The Vault tasting room, which is located in the Grand Slam Oval. Led by Mornington Peninsula based label, T’Gallant, The Vault offers tennis fans a complete cellar-door experience with the ability to enjoy fresh, food-friendly wines alongside top drops from fellow Victorian wineries Seppelt, Coldstream Hills and St Huberts The Stag.

In addition, celebrated South Australian label Penfolds acclaimed Magill Estate Restaurant will activate at The Glasshouse during week two of the Australian Open, with executive chef Scott Huggins designing an exclusive menu, paired alongside some of the label’s most sought-after wines.

“We’re proud to return to Melbourne Park as Official Wine Supplier for the Australian Open in 2020,” Treasury Wine Estates ANZ marketing director Ben Culligan said.

“This renowned event is the perfect setting to explore wines of exceptional quality and diversity – from iconic Shiraz and Pinot Noir through to crisp Pinot Grigio and spritzed Prosecco wine in a can – a newer offering which has seen phenomenal growth since its arrival in the market.

“We look forward to showcasing our portfolio of leading Australian wines, against such an iconic backdrop of world-class tennis,” concluded Culligan.

Bookings to visit The Vault tasting room and Magill Estate Restaurant at The Glasshouse are essential and can be made via www.ausopen.com/hospitality.