Treasury hits sustainability targets and sets sights on more

Australian wine giant Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has released its 2020 ‘Sustainability Report’, highlighting the reductions it has achieved in carbon emissions and landfill waste as well as setting new targets for further packaging guidelines and women in leadership roles.

TWE is the custodian of some of the world’s most trusted premium wines from some of the best regions in the world and recognises the role it plays in shaping a positive and sustainable future for communities, particularly, given the challenges of the recent year.

“This year’s report reflects our ongoing commitment to sustainability, and we are pleased with the progress we are making and our ability to have a positive impact on the areas that matter to our consumers, customers and communities,” said Tim Ford, TWE chief executive officer.

The Report reflects progress and achievements related to four key pillars: Performance, Planet, People and Product. Highlights for the FY20 period include:

Beginning a two-year Climate Scenario Analysis to identify the biggest risks and opportunities to arise from climate change.

Introducing Global Packaging Guidelines with ambitious targets.

Committing to a 50% woman in leadership roles target by 2025.

Reducing carbon emissions by 3.1% globally.

Achieving a 96.2% diversion of waste from landfill.

Mobilising global COVID-19 support and programs to strengthen mental health and wellbeing across the TWE workforce.

Innovating to provide greater choice in lower alcohol options.

Establishing Global Destination Zero Harm Commitments and increasing safety conversations by 93% when compared with FY19.

The report also outlines TWE’s progress in implementing the ten principles of the United Nations Global Compact and work underway to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. This year, TWE has also highlighted the good works underway within local communities and the ongoing support to enhance biodiversity and conservation at many of the company’s vineyards.

