Trade Agreement supports Australian exports to the United Kingdom

Australian Grape & Wine welcomes the recent announcement of the signing of the Free Trade Agreement between the Australia and the United Kingdom.

“Australia is the second largest source of wine imports into the UK by volume. In the 12 months ended September 2021, Australia exported 251 million litres valued at $460 million to the United Kingdom. It is our number 1 export market by volume and value,” said Tony Battaglene, chief executive of Australian Grape & Wine.

“The agreement eliminates tariffs on wine on entry into force, levelling the playing field for Australia’s wine exports with our major competitors from Continental Europe. It also provides a platform for future dialogue to continue to work together on technical issues to further enhance the trade in wine between the two countries.”

“The United Kingdom has a long and proud history in the wine trade and its wine industry is emerging as a significant producer of fine wines. We look forward to working collaboratively with the producers and trade to ensure the people of the United Kingdom can enjoy our wines.”

“We congratulate the Australian Government on today’s announcement, and thank ministers Tehan and Littleproud for all the work they and their departments have done to reach this milestone.”

