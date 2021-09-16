The future of Australian wine begins with education

Image: 2019 Sydney Royal Wine scholarship recipient, Samantha Payne at the 2019 KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show.

In addition to running one of the most prestigious wine competitions in Australia, the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (RAS) is investing in the future of Australian wine by helping to support and educate the next generation of leaders through its Sydney Royal Wine Professional Development Scholarship and Sydney Royal Wine Study Scholarship.

Now open, the scholarships provide financial support to both students and wine professionals who have a passion for Australian wine and are either working towards a career within the industry or wish to build on their knowledge through an accredited course.

RAS Wine Committee Chair Sally Evans says the committee is proud to offer this opportunity through the RAS Foundation to students and professionals passionate about growing the Australian wine industry.

“The KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show is all about striving for excellence through product benchmarking and evaluation, to help our industry prosper and grow. We want to support the next generation of winemakers, sommeliers, viticulturists and communicators to keep driving this evolution well into the future,” Sally Evans said.

“Through these scholarships, the Sydney Royal Wine Committee can ‘pay it forward’, using the sale of excess wine from the KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show to support up-and-comers who are keen to contribute to the Australian wine industry.

“I encourage all who are interested to apply.”

The Sydney Royal Wine Professional Development and Sydney Royal Wine Study Scholarships are open to students studying at University, TAFE or through an accredited online institution, as well as professionals who are looking to develop their skills through additional study.

Both scholarships offer up to $6000, depending on the courses chosen and whether study is full or part-time. In addition, recipients of the scholarships will also get the chance to gain hands-on experience at the KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show.

Applications for the 2022 Sydney Royal Wine Professional Development and Sydney Royal Wine Study Scholarships close Sunday, 31st October 2021. Multiple scholarships are available.

For further information or to enter, please visit the Sydney Royal website.

Explore the range of RAS Foundation scholarship programs and grants on offer here.

