The Champagne harvest: a splendid and promising vintage

The last grapes are picked, the pressing centres have delivered up their final musts, fermentation is under way, and the Champagne harvest that started on August 20 for the earliest-ripening crus is now complete.

Despite the summer drought, some well-timed rain did ultimately produce the best conditions for ripening.

The year 2022 has turned out to be a “solar” Champagne vintage, yielding substantial volume, with a quick and easy winegrowing season and perfectly healthy grapes.

Winegrowers and Champagne Houses are delighted by this magnificent harvest. The musts promise excellent quality, with potential alcohol on average better than 10% by volume, and well-balanced acidity.

Quantity was variable from sector to sector, but has proved sufficient everywhere to meet the 12,000 kg/ha available volume set for the year.

“Thanks to a bountiful, high-quality harvest and with the exceptional permission of the INAO (governing body for protected designations of origin), winegrowers have been able to rebuild reserves that were substantially depleted by the 2021 winegrowing year,” Winegrowers’ president Maxime Toubart said.

Champagne Houses president David Chatillon said the 2022 harvest was most fortunate.

“>arket demand is strong (up 9% at the end of August compared to the previous year) following on the already remarkable figures for 2021. The profession remains optimistic for the future, despite the uncertain economic climate,” he said.

The fine grapes harvested this year are set to make great wines that will surely satisfy the expectations of consumers.”

