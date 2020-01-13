Taste a world of wines at the Sydney International Wine Competition

Public tastings of the 40th Sydney International Wine Competition trophy and medal winners will be held on Saturday 8 February 2020 at the Mercure Sydney Central.

Over 250 wines will be available for tasting at two sessions: lunchtime 11:30AM to 2:00PM, and late afternoon 3.30PM to 6:00PM.

Wines are organised in style categories for ease of comparison, with the full range of wines available at both sessions – from sparkling through still wines and concluding in dessert and fortified wines.

Guests will be able to taste a ‘world of wines’, with wines from Australia and New Zealand dominating, but also featuring other trophy and medal winners from Argentina, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

Australian wineries took out 11 of the 13 trophies for the Style Categories and also best wine of the competition – the Jacob’s Creek Lyndale Chardonnay 2018.

The Sydney International Wine Competition is unique in being the only international wine show that judges all its finalists in combination with appropriate food – meaning that consumers can select wines that are best suited to accompany specific meals, from BBQs to formal dinners.

An international panel of 13 judges led by Warren Gibson, and including six Masters of Wine, judged the 1600 wines submitted, awarding 251 Top 100, Blue Gold and Gold medals, along with 24 trophies.

Full details about the 40th Sydney International Wine Competition and the wines that will be presented at the tastings are available: https://sydneywinecomp.com/