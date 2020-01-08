Taltarni New Year case to support Victorian CFA

Wineries like Taltarni are coming together for the firefighting effort and are offering a premium case of six bottles of premium wine and donating profits to the CFA.

Supporting the fundraiser will help the local CFA volunteer firefighters on the front line to this disaster.

Over 1.1 million hectares in Victoria have been burnt and more than 1,000 firefighters from all agencies are working on controlling and stopping these fires.

They need community support to purchase much-needed equipment and supplies in order to protect and help rebuild local communities.

All profits from case purchases will be donated to the Victorian Country Fire Authority. The case includes two bottles of Blanc de Blancs 2016, Cuvée Rosé 2013 and Pinot Noir Rosé 2018.

You can find the case via this link and the winery are offering free Australia-wide shipping.