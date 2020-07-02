Wine storage facility expands despite pandemic

A Sydney-based wine storage facility has completed expansion construction of its wine cellar, doubling its maximum wine storage capacity.

In the face of the pandemic, wine storage facility, Rushcutters Wine Storage, has continued to grow and build on its long-term growth strategy.

2020 has been a challenging year for many small businesses with the wine sector particularly hard hit. Everyone from winemakers to restaurant owners have been impacted, whether it be fluctuation in demand or venue closures.

Rushcutters’ expanded facility give its clients a host of features including failover power to maintain climate control even if power to the building is cut, a relief to many premium wine collectors.

Among the features of the expanded cellar are:

Increased range of size options for wine storage;

Ability to link vaults together as clients expand their collections;

Possibility of fitting racks to house individual bottles;

24-hour monitored security;

Wide access hours (7am – 11pm) with personalised PIN for security;

Top-of-the-line temperature and humidity control;

Failover power (UPS system) that ensures climate stability even if the power to the building is cut; and

Wine Storage specific insulation to reduce the environmental cost of cooling.

Facility manager David Muir said the company is excited to be able to add more storage space for collectors and is now able ot welcome new clients.

“We’re excited to be able to offer our customers further expansion of their wine collections,” he said.

“We have had to turn customers away or put them on our waiting list for quite some time. Even during the hardships of recent months we’ve been receiving some wonderful wines to put in our clients’ cellars, the art of cellaring clearly isn’t dead!”

