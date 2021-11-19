Shaw + Smith team buys Blewitt Springs Vineyard

Image: MMAD Vineyards

Shaw + Smith’s founders, Martin Shaw and Michael Hill Smith MW, and joint CEOs Adam Wadewitz and David LeMire MW, have bought into Blewitt Springs, McLaren Vale, SA and will produce three single vineyard wines, a Grenache, Shiraz and Chenin Blanc, under the MMAD Vineyard label.

The MMAD Vineyard partnership, named after Martin, Michael, Adam and David, is committed to supporting vineyards.

The MMAD Vineyard is planted to Grenache, Shiraz, and Chenin Blanc with the oldest vines, Grenache and Shiraz, planted in 1939, 1941 and 1964 respectively.

“This is rare earth, and the old vines are a precious resource and part of our viticultural history that we are grateful to have the chance to work with.” MMAD Vineyard partner David LeMire MW said.

“We have been looking around the area since 2014 and thinking about that unique little part of the Vale, higher but influenced by the sea with beautiful old vines, sand and ironstone,” chief winemaker Adam Wadewitz added.

“Originally we were drawn to the Grenache and Chenin being both old vine and interesting but the Shiraz has been a real surprise, too.”

The 2021 MMAD Vineyard wines will be released in the second half of 2022.

