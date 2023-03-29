ADVERTISEMENT

Securing a sustainable future for the Randall Wine Group

Pictured L – R: Fiona Donald (Chief Winemaker, Seppeltsfield), Kingsley Fuller (Group Viticulturist, Randall Wine Group), Dr.

Mardi Longbottom (Manager – Sustainability and Viticulture, Australian Wine Research Institute). Photo Dragan Radocaj

The Randall Wine Group has been successfully certified against the Freshcare Australian Wine Industry Standard of Sustainable Practice standards for vineyards and wineries, across 12 entities, covering five regions.

The group is Australia’s largest private luxury vineyard holder, including holdings such as the Seppeltsfield Estate in the Barossa and Penny’s Hill Estate in McLaren Vale, with total vineyard holdings spanning 9000 acres.

As a result of the recognition, Randall Wine Group is now certified members of Sustainable Winegrowing Australia – the national sustainability program for grape growers and winemakers, measuring, reporting and encouraging best practice in vineyards and wineries.

“We are thrilled our winery and vineyards are all Sustainable Winegrowing Australia certified as we lead into vintage 2023,” The Randall Wine Group managing director Steven Trigg said.

“Sustainability is and will continue to be a priority for us, whether it be in the vineyard and winery through environmental, social and economic aspects of the business – protecting the distinctive land, robust vines and quality wines we produce.

“You will start to see the Sustainable Winegrowing Australia certification trust mark proudly displayed on our back labels from this year’s vintage 2023 onwards.

“This will resonate with consumers and trade, globally. Most of all, we hope that we can contribute to help shaping the Australian wine community and its practices for the better”.

The Randall Wine Group was established in 1978 and is led by Executive Chairman and proprietor, Warren Randall.

