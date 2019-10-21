Sea & Vines festival cancelled due to attendees’ bad behaviour

According to The Advertiser, the annual Sea and Vines festival in McLaren Vale, South Australia has been scrapped after 27 years due to disorderly behaviour from attendees scattered over social media posts.

The McLaren Vale Grape Wine and Tourism Association has decided to cancel the popular wine and food festival after copping criticism this year when reports, photos and videos of intoxicated patrons behaving poorly and urinating in public were posted on social media.

“The virality of social media platforms in showcasing isolated incidents of antisocial behaviours has contributed towards increased reputational risk – not only for the festival, but also for Brand McLaren Vale beyond the festival weekend,” an association spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said it took nine months to prepare for Sea and Vines and, in recent years, the number of local businesses taking part had dropped off.