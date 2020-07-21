Science to mitigate bushfire smoke in winemaking among $25 million projects

A project to future-proof Australia’s winemaking industry from the impact of bushfire smoke taint is one of 10 research initiatives to share in a $25 million funding injection from the Morrison Government.

The successful Cooperative Research Centres Projects (CRC-Ps) under round nine will involve 29 Australian companies, including 22 small and medium businesses.

Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews said among the innovative projects is research to mitigate the effects of bushfire smoke on winemaking grapes.

“The summer of bushfires devastated many prominent wine regions in the ACT, NSW, SA and Victoria and without scientifically proven remedies for smoke taint this will be an ongoing threat to the Australian wine industry,” Minister Andrews said.

“Developing ground-breaking strategies to mitigate the impacts of bushfire smoke on vineyards will provide economic and social benefits to the industry and right along its supply chains, as well as preventing millions of dollars in revenue losses like we saw this year.

“The Morrison Government is committed to supporting innovative ideas and assisting researchers and industry develop real-world solutions to issues facing Australia and the world.

“Now, more than ever, it is vital businesses and researchers work together to collaborate on outcomes which will generate opportunities and jobs as the nation continues its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!