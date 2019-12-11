Saint Clair Sauvignon Blanc dominates Cuisine

New Zealand’s wine and food lover’s magazine Cuisine has filled its New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc reviews with wines from Saint Clair Family Estate in Marlborough.

Issue number 198 contains an in-depth review of some of New Zealand’s finest Sauvignon Blanc wines.

With a total of 179 Sauvignon Blanc entries the Cuisine judging panel awarded six wines with the top ‘Five Star Rating’.

Five of these six wines come from Saint Clair Family Estate.

5 Star. Top 10 – No 1 Saint Clair Pioneer Block 1 Foundation Sauvignon Blanc 2019. RRP$26.90

5 Star. Top 10 – No 2 Saint Clair Pioneer Block 3 43 Degrees Sauvignon Blanc 2019. RRP$26.90

5 Star. Top 10 – No 3 Saint Clair Wairau Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2019. RRP$33.90

5 Star. Top 10 – No 5 Saint Clair Premium Sauvignon Blanc 2019. RRP$21.50

In addition, Saint Clair’s Origin Sauvignon Blanc 2019 was also present in the line-up of top wines receiving four stars.

Neal Ibbotson, managing director of Saint Clair, comments, “To have our flagship varietal Sauvignon Blanc wines being recognised as some of the best in New Zealand, judged by a panel of wine experts, is overwhelming. We feel fortunate to have such exceptional vineyard sites and work with an outstanding team of highly skilled people with the ability to create world class wines of excellence”.