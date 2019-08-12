SA container deposit scheme: Decision on scheme’s future delayed

Adelaide newspaper The Advertiser reports a decision on whether South Australia’s container deposit scheme will be expanded to include wine bottles has been delayed until 2020.

Extra research will be done by the state’s Environment Protection Authority before deciding on potential next steps for the scheme, with the wine industry welcoming the delay.

South Australian Wine Industry Association chief executive Brian Smedley said slowing down the process made sense, given the State Government had yet to release any data about why wine bottles should be included.