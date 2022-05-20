Syrah du Monde awards medals to Australian reds

The 16th edition of the Syrah du Monde international wine competition, organised by Forum Oenologie, has just come to an end and Australian producers are coming home with awards in tow.

Over the course of two days, international experts tasted 261 Syrah/Shiraz wines from all over the world. Diversity and quality are the watchwords for the 2022 winners, which comes as no surprise for a grape variety currently enjoying rapid growth.

The top ten included three Australian wines and one from New Zealand: Krondorf – Single Site Shiraz 2019, Spy Valley Wines – S Block, Taylors – Special Release 2020, Morris – Charles Henri Morris 2018.

Strict quality standards and optimal tasting conditions enabled the international judges to award 85 medals (32 gold, 53 silver) that are recognised as a reliable criterion for selection.

This competition is founded on a single conviction that distinctive marks of quality are the key to differentiation and to the promotion of medal-winning wines in a highly competitive and often complex marketplace.

Medal-winning wineries can use their medals to develop the recognised quality of their wines.

