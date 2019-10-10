Riverina winemakers get ahead of the DTC game with wine marketing workshop

Australian Grape and Wine Inc (Australian Grape & Wine) has partnered with wine marketing specialists, Purple Giraffe, to deliver a workshop designed specifically for wine businesses to help them structure their sales and marketing activities to achieve the best results they can.

The workshop is heading to Griffith on Monday 21 October 2019, and is supported by the Riverina Winemakers Association.

Ali Laslett, manager brand strategy and development at Australian Grape & Wine said “DTC is a crucial sales channel for the small winemaker segment. But even though wine businesses know this, not all know how to set up their business model to capitalize on DTC. This workshop will help them do just that.”

“Partnering with Purple Giraffe was a perfect fit for us, as not only does Lynda have over 20 years hands-on experience in sales and marketing in wine businesses, she can also offer on-going support to the participants through Purple Giraffe.”

Delivered under the WineSkills training program, the One-Page Marketing Plan takes the participants right back to the basics of their brand, products and goals, and works through how to build this back up into a practical and ready to use sales and marketing plan, tailored specifically for their business.

“Australian Grape & Wine’s mission is to create an environment where grape and wine businesses can prosper, be profitable and sustainable. The WineSkills: One-Page Marketing Plan is designed to help achieve this in a practical and affordable way,” said Laslett.

“A single producer trying to organise a consultant could cost thousands of dollars, but by partnering with Purple Giraffe, and delivering the same content in a workshop format, we have significantly reduced this cost for the producer.”

“Australian Grape & Wine aims to provide the best value for our Members, which is why we are offering the workshops free of charge to Members. The cost for non-members is $275pp – however with an entry level membership of $255, we encourage all grape and wine producers to join Australian Grape & Wine and receive all the benefits that come with being a member.”

Further information on the WineSkills: One-Page Marketing Plan and registration details for the Griffith Workshop:

Date: Monday 21 October 2019

Time: 12.30 – 5pm, followed by drinks hosted by Riverina Winemakers Association

Venue: Quest Griffith (afternoon tea provided)

Cost: Australian Grape & Wine Members – Free; Non-Australian Grape & Wine Members – $275 Inc GST *

Register Here for WineSkills: One-Page Marketing Plan