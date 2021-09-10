Richard Hamilton McLaren Vale celebrating half-century

Image: Dr Richard Hamilton

By Samuel Squire

McLaren Vale’s cravat-clad winemaking doctor, Dr Richard Hamilton, is celebrating 50 years of winemaking under his label Richard Hamilton McLaren Vale with the unveiling of an elegant new look for the winery’s Estate Range.

The Richard Hamilton Estate Range has taken the family’s link to history, simplified it and modernised it – modernising history, as they call it. The result is a lively, elegant range of wines adorned with stylised roses, rosettes.

Yesterday, Dr Hamilton, senior winemaker Paul Gordon and winemaker Greg Foster held an hour-long masterclass tasting of fourteen wines, including the winery’s seven-wine Estate Range and the Centurion Shiraz over three vintages.

Dr Hamilton says the revamped design of the Estate Range is all about “modernising history”, and that the wines truly demonstrate the regions their grapes are from.