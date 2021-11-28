Resolving the challenges of smoke taint

Wine regions are commonly located in areas that can experience catastrophic fire danger each summer, with the impact of bushfires often felt long after the last embers have been extinguished.

For many producers in Australia, smoke taint is an unfortunate fact of life.

Grapes are typically under the greatest threat of smoke taint after budburst and as the berries begin to fruit, coinciding with the summer bushfire season.

The Australian Wine Research Institute (AWRI) put it quite frankly in their factsheet discussing the impacts of smoke taint on wine.

“The exposure of vineyards and grapes to smoke may result in wines with undesirable sensory characteristics, such as ‘smoky’, ‘burnt’, ‘bacon’, ‘medicinal’ or ‘ash’, often described as ‘smoke taint’,” the report stated.

Grapes affected by too much smoke are not recommended for use and generally have to be left on the vine, at great expense to producers.

As the climate changes and temperatures rise, winemakers around the world, and especially in Australia, will likely have to contend with the effects of smoke taint on their grapes more often.

Joel Pizzini is the winemaker at Pizzini Wines in the King Valley in North East Victoria, and has had several experiences with smoke taint following major bushfire events in 2007 and 2019.

“In 2019, we were fairly lucky as we only had mild levels of the smoke compounds that the AWRI measure, which meant that we were still able to harvest most of the white varieties, as well as put together a rosé,” he said.

“Unfortunately we didn’t pick any of the varieties to make dry red and had to leave the berries for the cockatoos to clean up for us.

“2007 was a different story, however, and our whole harvest for that year was greatly impacted by smoke taint.”

Wine researchers across the globe are looking for solutions to tackle an issue that is effecting more producers each year.