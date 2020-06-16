Requirement for certification of empty used grape bins now being enforced

Effective as of June 15, 2020, empty used grape bins or bulk tippers imported into South Australia from an interstate PEZ which are not accompanied by the required biosecurity documentation, will be quarantined at the state border.
A long standing South Australian grape-phylloxera entry requirement for all used grape bins and containers from a Phylloxera Exclusion Zone (PEZ), is that they must be clean and free of plant residues and soil on arrival.
These empty grape bins and containers are to be accompanied by one form of proof documentation: either a Plant Health Certificate (PHC) or a Plant Health Assurance Certificate (PHAC), to certify the cleanliness.
Empty bins that have been used to transport horticultural crops that are known hosts of fruit fly, including grapes, present a pathway for entry of fruit fly into the state.
The requirement for these used horticultural bins to be certified clean of soil and any residual plant material through a PHC or PHAC was added to Condition 27 in the South Australian Plant Quarantine Standard version 16.1a effective 6 January 2020, and aligns with the existing requirement in Condition 7A for grapes.
As Vinehealth Australia communicated in February 2020, Biosecurity SA granted an amnesty period until 31 May 2020 for a PHC or PHAC to accompany the empty grape bins entering SA from an interstate PEZ. The requirement for these used bins to be clean of soil and plant material always remained.
With the amnesty period now over, all non-certified loads (those not accompanied by a PHC or PHAC) arriving at the state border will be placed under quarantine and directed to be held until either certification can be provided, or until the loads can be inspected (at the cost of the importer) and found free of any grapes, grapevine material or soil.
If you want to import empty used grape bins or bulk tippers from an interstate PEZ into SA, this means:
Reminder: the above requirements are consistent in the new SA Plant Quarantine Standard version 17, active from 21 July 2020.
