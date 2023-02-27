ADVERTISEMENT

Rabobank announces new economic strategist role

Rabobank senior strategist, global economics & markets Ben Picton. Image Rabobank

Rabobank has announced the appointment of Ben Picton to the newly-created role of senior strategist, global economics and markets.

Based in Sydney, the new position will provide strategic macro-economic research and engagement – including interest rates and economic

Rabobank Australia and New Zealand regional manager Peter Knoblanche said it was the first time Rabobank’s global economics and markets research team would have “boots on the ground” in the region, with a locally-based role specifically covering macroeconomics for Australia and New Zealand.

“We are very excited to add to our already very strong food and agri-commodity research capabilities in Australia and New Zealand, with this newly-created macroeconomic strategist role to work alongside the highly-regarded RaboResearch food & agri team,” he said.

Knoblanche said Picton was a “great fit for the role”, having more than seven years of experience with Rabobank’s Global Financial Markets team, where he held a number of positions in derivatives sales and trading, working with the bank’s wholesale agribusiness and farming clients.

Most recently, he was Director, Corporate Risk & Treasury Management. Picton holds a combined Bachelor of Business/Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Newcastle and a Master of Economics from the University of Sydney.

