Popping new corks in eastern Asia

Australian winemakers will now have the opportunity to access fresh information and consumer insights for two critical export markets with the release of the Starburst Insights report, Uncorking new opportunities for Australian Wine in Japan & South Korea, via a series of industry information sessions.

The report highlights key consumer understandings of the wine beverage category and the perception of Australian wine within these two markets. These insights provide the foundation for Australian wine businesses to better understand this consumer, placing them in a position to reap the benefits of these valuable markets.

Commissioned by Australian Grape & Wine (AGW) using funding received through the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry’s Agricultural Trade and Market Access Cooperation (AMTAC) grants program, this research was designed to assist the Australian wine sector to grow demand in diversified international markets for the category.

“ATMAC has allowed us to better inform our process around market access and development. In developing this report, we have worked to complement Wine Australia’s marketing program,” AGW Chief Executive Tony Battaglene said.

“By focusing on the point of view of the local consumer in Japan or South Korea, we are encouraging a better connection between Australia’s uniquely diverse supply-focused offering with a demand-focus – that is, what consumers want and how they like to purchase it.”

The new research reveals current consumer perceptions around Australia and the Australian wine category and provides Australia’s grape and wine sector with unique insights into its perceived strengths and weaknesses, and critically, into the potential opportunities for Australia in these markets in the future.

This information will also provide critical support to the Australian Wine Ambassadors in Japan and South Korea, both of which were also funded by the ATMAC program.

“All producers who are exporting or considering exporting to these key emerging markets should attend these information sessions,” said Battaglene.

“Understanding consumers in new and emerging markets will be vital to our sector’s ability to grow demand, as we seek to re-address the Asia opportunity in this COVID-recovery phase and as we continue to deal with the impacts of the effective closure of the China market to Australian wine”

AGW will host a free webinar and in person information workshops to share these findings in more detail with industry.

The initial free webinar will be held on Tuesday 19 July, 2pm ACST. Register here to attend.

