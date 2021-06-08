Perceptions and advancements of cork closures

“The quality of corks coming to Australia from places in Europe in the early 2000s was lacking – it was like we were getting fourth or fifth grade corks,” he said.

“We went over to screwcap because what used to happen in the 1980s was that we would typically see one in 1500 bottles come back to us with cork taint, but by the 2000s, that jumped to roughly one in 200 bottles”.

Long-time supporter of the theoretical application of screwcaps, wine commentator and writer Robert Joseph, says that although he would personally prefer to leave a fine wine “in a cellar to be sealed with screwcap than a natural cork”, he understands why “the majority of wine consumers outside of Australia and New Zealand would still rather use a corkscrew”.

Joseph says that, since screwcaps were first introduced, the quality of corks being made has improved, likely due to the competitive challenge of screwcaps for market presence along with the benefit of having eliminated TCA taint.

He argues that the quality of natural corks coming to Australia was an issue that European producers were unaware of.

“Corks faced competition from improving synthetics and Diam, both of which – like screwcaps –addressed the issue of oxygen ingress as well as TCA taint,” he said.

“We had a huge TCA problem in the late 1990s. This was highlighted in the New World because of the focus on ‘fruit’ flavours and a lack of faults among winemakers.

“It is arguable whether New World wineries got worse corks than Europe, but they tested each batch which even top Europeans didn’t. Most Europeans were genuinely unaware of the problem.”

Joseph says the introduction of screwcap closures seems to have been an ‘interim solution’ to the problem of TCA from natural corks, which has been resolved through synthetics.

“Synthetics provided a solution other than screwcaps, and were widely adopted in the US,” he said. “Australia and New Zealand leaped onto Stelvin (screwcap) because of Australia’s history of using them in the 1980s, and the way those wines tasted 20 years later.

“So yes, it was a quick fix that was quickly adopted in the Australian and New Zealand market because of the size of those countries.”

Joseph argues that a wine industry in relatively few hands and with a relatively small number of opinion formers were among the factors behind screwcaps being adopted in the Antipodes, including for New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, which he says “helped acceptance in the UK”.

However, he says that “no one ever stopped to consider how far screwcaps had penetrated beyond mid-to-low price Australian/New Zealand wines, plus a few whites from Germany and Austria, in the UK”.

“Australians and New Zealanders, apart from the clever Aussies who packaged their exports under cork, believed their own press and kept imagining that the rest of the world would eventually see things their way,” he said.

“When a $25 red is the only one on the shelf with a screwcap, it’s like the only wedding guest in jeans. It doesn’t make everyone else want to run off to change into their Levis.”