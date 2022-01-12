Penfolds to release second rare wine NFT on BlockBar.com, with new NFT gifting service

Penfolds Magill Cellar 3 Cabernet Shiraz. Courtesy penfolds.

On Tuesday 18 January, Penfolds will launch its second NFT with BlockBar.com, the world’s first DTC NFT marketplace for wines and spirits.

The second release includes limited edition NFTs tied to 300 bottles of Penfolds Magill Cellar 3 Cabernet Shiraz from the 2018 vintage.

Crafted under the watchful eye of Chief Winemaker Peter Gago, these wines are not to be found on the shelf of any shop, nor even Penfolds Cellar Doors.

This is an opportunity to purchase individual bottles from one of only 14 Magill Cellar 3 2018 barrels.

The NFT serves as a digital receipt that verifies the buyer’s ownership and authenticity of the wine bottles.

Each bottle will be stored in limited edition gift boxes at BlockBar’s facility in Singapore, until the purchaser decides to redeem the bottle NFT by collecting the physical bottle.

As part of the program, the first three buyers to purchase six bottles of Penfolds Magill Cellar 3 2018 will be invited to attend a private virtual session with Penfolds Chief Winemaker, Peter Gago.

The first three buyers to redeem six bottles of Penfolds Magill Cellar 3 2018 will receive a personalised plaque for their wine gift box.

Penfolds Magill Cellar 3 2018 NFT release coincides with BlockBar’s newly launched ‘NFT gifting service’ – a disruptive offering that allows consumers to purchase fine wines and luxury spirits as NFTs on BlockBar.com to gift to friends, family and business associates anywhere in the world, without the hassle of shipping and logistics.

This means the NFT can now be redeemed, resold, or gifted through the BlockBar.com platform.

“BlockBar continues to disrupt the traditional fine wine and luxury spirits industry,” said Dov Falic, co-founder and CEO of BlockBar.

“Luxury spirits and wine gifting has been worth billions of dollars for many years but only very recently has the giving of NFTs become a phenomenon.

“BlockBar is at the forefront of this digital gifting transformation with its new service available to anyone in the world and we are excited to partner with Penfolds for our inaugural gifting drop.”

“Gifting continues to be one of Penfolds most important purchase occasions, whether it’s big milestone events or little out of the ordinary moments that matter – there’s always a Penfolds wine to mark the moment,” Kristy Keyte, Penfolds chief marketing officer said.

“We are thrilled to be working with BlockBar again in 2022 as they launch their new NFT gifting service.

“This is a groundbreaking innovation that will change the way consumers gift luxury wine.”

