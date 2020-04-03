Orange continues to build its case as the home of emerging varieties

Angullong Wines has released three new vintage wines from its ‘Fossil Hill’ range which primarily comprises emerging varieties.

The new wines are the 2018 Barbera, 2018 Sangiovese and 2018 Tempranillo.

The Angullong ‘Fossil Hill’ range of wines has steadily evolved over the past 15 years for Angullong.

“The initial range comprised Sangiovese and Barbera,” said Angullong’s Ben Crossing.

“Over the years we have added to the plantings with Tempranillo, Vermentino, Sagrantino and more recently Montepulciano and Malbec. We are always looking at other varieties that could suit our region.”

The 2018 vintage was near perfect, allowing the vineyard team to let the fruit ripen fully and then harvest on their terms.

The new 2018 Angullong ‘Fossil Hill’ Tempranillo was fermented in open fermenters followed by maturation in French oak puncheons (20 percent new, with the remaining two and three-year-old) for 12 months.

“We still describe Tempranillo as an emerging variety however it is the tenth most crushed red variety in Australia with 13% growth from 2018 to 2019.”

The Barbera was also fermented in open fermenters, with 20 percent of the grapes left as whole berries, pumped over twice daily in order to increase colour and build flavour. Maturation comprised 12 months in French oak, of which 20% was new.

The Angullong ‘Fossil Hill’ Sangiovese was made from a number of newer clones that are grown in the vineyard.

“We’re finding that it is performing very well in the cooler climate of Orange, particularly as the vines mature,” Crossing said.

“With a growing number of Sangiovese producers in Australia it is a variety that is starting to find its feet. We’re very confident of its future in Orange.”

