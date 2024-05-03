“Once-in-a-lifetime” wines served by the glass on new wine tour

Image courtesy Coravin

A collection of the world’s rarest wines is coming to a restaurant in Sydney as part of a brand-new World Wine Tour experience by wine preservation system Coravin. For the month of May, the Bentley Restaurant + Bar will be serving high-profile wines by the glass at almost 50% below the standard price using the Coravin wine serving system.

Patrons of Bentley will be able to enjoy rare drops such as Champagne Salon ‘S’ Blanc de Blanc Brut 2013 and Jonata El Desafio Cabernet Sauvignon 2017, along with scarcely available Australian wines such as Bass Phillip Pinot Noir 2021 and Bass Phillip Chardonnay 2021, for a fraction of the expected investment.

“We are talking about wines that would be the envy of any serious wine collection, so its outstanding to see these being served in restaurants, let alone by the glass,” said Christopher Tan, director at Bass Phillip. “It’s a privilege to partner with Coravin on its first World Wine Tour and contribute to the stellar line-up of wines.”

In addition to the Sydney venue, the Coravin World Wine Tour will also be accessible to patrons at Atria at the Ritz Carlton in Melbourne for the month of May.

As well as having access to coveted wines usually available only by the bottle, patrons will receive tableside service, giving them first-hand experience of Coravin’s technology.

“It’s a highly impressive system that we would trust to preserve even the most expensive wines on our list,” said Bentley co-owner and sommelier Nick Hildebrandt.

“By using Coravin to serve these wines, our guests will have the opportunity to taste a selection of famous and rare wines in pristine condition without spending hundreds or, in some instances, thousands on a bottle.”

The Coravin World Wine Tour will also be running in the UK, Italy, and France.

To experience the Coravin World Wine Tour, Sydneysiders should make a reservation at Bentley Restaurant + Bar anytime in May. For more information visit www.coravin.com.au

